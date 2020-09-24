Bloomington man faces weapons charges after traffic stop

BLOOMINGTON — Weapons charges are pending against a Bloomington man.
Ewaun C. Gardner, 37, is charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and violation of the Illinois Firearm Owners Identification Card Act.
According to a probable cause statement read in court Thursday, Gardner was pulled over by McLean County deputies for speeding on Interstate 55. During the traffic stop, officers found a loaded 9 mm handgun, which according to court documents was uncased and immediately accessible in the vehicle.
Prosecutors said Gardner does not have a valid FOID or concealed carry license.
He was also charged separately with three misdemeanors, including two DUIs and one count of possession of cannabis by a driver.
Gardner was jailed in lieu of posting $7,535 and an arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 29.
