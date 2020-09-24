Bloomington man faces weapons charges after traffic stop

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Weapons charges are pending against a Bloomington man.

Ewaun C. Gardner, 37, is charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and violation of the Illinois Firearm Owners Identification Card Act.

According to a probable cause statement read in court Thursday, Gardner was pulled over by McLean County deputies for speeding on Interstate 55. During the traffic stop, officers found a loaded 9 mm handgun, which according to court documents was uncased and immediately accessible in the vehicle.

Prosecutors said Gardner does not have a valid FOID or concealed carry license.

He was also charged separately with three misdemeanors, including two DUIs and one count of possession of cannabis by a driver.