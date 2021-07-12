 Skip to main content
Bloomington man gets 173 days in jail for domestic battery

Adrian J. Jones

Adrian J. Jones, 32, of Bloomington, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, but was given credit for seven days served. He pleaded guilty to class A misdemeanor domestic battery, as a class 2 felony aggravated domestic battery-strangulation charge was dismissed.

BLOOMINGTON – A 32-year-old Bloomington man was sentenced to about five months in jail after pleading guilty to domestic battery causing bodily harm.

Adrian J. Jones was charged in January with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery for punching a family or household member in the face and choking her.

Bloomington man gets 2 years in prison for domestic battery

He pleaded guilty to class A misdemeanor domestic battery, as a class 2 felony aggravated domestic battery-strangulation charge was dismissed.

Jones was sentenced to 180 days in jail, but was given credit for seven days served.

He also was sentenced to 24 months of probation and was ordered to complete medical/mental health treatment and drug addiction treatment.

