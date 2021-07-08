Bloomington man gets 2 years in prison for domestic battery

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man pleaded guilty last week to one count of domestic battery causing bodily harm.

Austin L. Alexander, 24, was charged in May with one count of aggravated domestic battery-strangulation and two counts of domestic battery, the latter being class 3 felonies due to prior convictions.

He was sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He had credit for 40 days served in the McLean County jail, as he remained jailed in lieu of posting $2,535.

Prosecutors said Alexander choked a woman and threatened to shoot her if anyone called the police.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.