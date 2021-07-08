Bloomington man gets 2 years in prison for domestic battery

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man pleaded guilty last week to one count of domestic battery causing bodily harm.
Austin L. Alexander, 24, was charged in May with one count of aggravated domestic battery-strangulation and two counts of domestic battery, the latter being class 3 felonies due to prior convictions.
He was sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
He had credit for 40 days served in the McLean County jail, as he remained jailed in lieu of posting $2,535.
Prosecutors said Alexander choked a woman and threatened to shoot her if anyone called the police.
