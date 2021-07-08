 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Bloomington man gets 2 years in prison for domestic battery

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man pleaded guilty last week to one count of domestic battery causing bodily harm.

Austin L. Alexander, 24, was charged in May with one count of aggravated domestic battery-strangulation and two counts of domestic battery, the latter being class 3 felonies due to prior convictions.

Austin L. Alexander

Austin L. Alexander, 24, is charged with aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery.

He was sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He had credit for 40 days served in the McLean County jail, as he remained jailed in lieu of posting $2,535.

Prosecutors said Alexander choked a woman and threatened to shoot her if anyone called the police.

Haiti's embattled president has been killed at age 53. Jovenel Moïse was a former banana producer and political neophyte who ruled Haiti for more than four years as the country grew increasingly unstable under his watch.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Police rescue girl snatched from bike

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News