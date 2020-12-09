Bloomington man gets 4.5 years related to Normal looting

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was sentenced to 4½ years in prison for mob action related to the late May and early June looting in Normal and for unrelated 2019 charges.
Anthony Crose, 21, was charged in June with four counts of mob action for his involvement in the violence outside Target late May 31 and early June 1.
Three of those counts were dismissed by the state, according to online court records. Crose pleaded guilty to the offense as well as charges from May 2019 involving driving under the influence and resisting an officer.
According to the probable cause statement, Crose threw rocks and water bottles at Normal officers in the Target parking lot. Police do not believe Crose entered the store at any point to participate in the looting.
In court Wednesday, Crose apologized “to the community, the police departments and to Target for my choices and actions.”
He said he takes full responsibility for what he did and called the 166 days he spent in jail “a real eye-opener.”
“(I realized) this isn’t what I want for myself for the rest of my life,” he said, adding that his drinking and partying are what continues to get him into trouble. “That’s no longer what I want.”
Assistant State’s Attorney David Fitt and Crose’s attorney Matthew Koetters asked Judge William Yoder to issue a community-based sentence of probation and community service.
Support Local Journalism
Fitt said Crose’s criminal history “points to very serious ongoing substance abuse issues” and although he did not want to detract from the seriousness of the charges, Fitt also pointed out these were Crose’s first felony convictions.
Fitt asked Crose to be placed on probation with the maximum level of supervision "to give him the chance to prove it."
However, Yoder said a community-based sentence “would deprecate the seriousness of your conduct and would be inconsistent with the means of justice.”
“This offense is one that tears at that very fabric of society, and I believe that a significant sentence is important to ensure others (do not commit) similar offenses,” he said.
Crose was sentenced to two and half years for the mob action, with one year of mandatory supervised release. He was sentenced to two years in prison in the DUI and resisting case, also with one year of mandatory supervised release.
Crose was ordered to pay restitution for the Normal Police Department for damages. The total amount of restitution is $84,567.01 and that amount will be split with any other defendants convicted with crimes related to the damaged squad cars.
Restitution in the amount of $8,427 was also ordered on behalf of Paragon Subrogation Services, Inc. for the car Crose struck in the May 2019 DUI crash.
The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases:
Wesley Franklin Turner
Michael R. Howard
Joanna Sue Etter
Erma Louise Garner
Thomas Robert Cook
Stephen J. Linares
Joseph B. Brown
Terry James Krumwiede
Richard B. Fleming
Elishia M. Epps
Darrel D. Autman
James E. Ferguson
Robin Sue Colon
Marquaysha J. Brooks
Brandon Scott Missel
Davon L Ruffin
Adolfo Flores
Daniel P. Simpson
Davis W. Hopkins
Star Jones
Deonte Spates
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Deandre Dow
Gene Jones
Jacob Tempel
James Fields
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Davis William Hopkins
Erin Joy Robertson
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.