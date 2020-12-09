Bloomington man gets 4.5 years related to Normal looting

“(I realized) this isn’t what I want for myself for the rest of my life,” he said, adding that his drinking and partying are what continues to get him into trouble. “That’s no longer what I want.”

Assistant State’s Attorney David Fitt and Crose’s attorney Matthew Koetters asked Judge William Yoder to issue a community-based sentence of probation and community service.

Fitt said Crose’s criminal history “points to very serious ongoing substance abuse issues” and although he did not want to detract from the seriousness of the charges, Fitt also pointed out these were Crose’s first felony convictions.

Fitt asked Crose to be placed on probation with the maximum level of supervision "to give him the chance to prove it."

However, Yoder said a community-based sentence “would deprecate the seriousness of your conduct and would be inconsistent with the means of justice.”

“This offense is one that tears at that very fabric of society, and I believe that a significant sentence is important to ensure others (do not commit) similar offenses,” he said.