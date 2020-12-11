Bloomington man gets probation in June looting incident

BLOOMINGTON — A McLean County judge issued a probation sentence Friday for a Bloomington man involved with the June looting.
D’Angelo Glass, 20, was charged initially with burglary, mob action and looting, but the burglary and mob action charges were dismissed by the state, according to online court records.
Glass pleaded guilty to the looting that occurred June 1 at Kohl's. He was sentenced to 30 months of probation and given credit for the 103 days he spent in jail.
Judge William Yoder said Glass’ lack of criminal history, immediate acceptance of responsibility and strong showing of support from the defendant’s family and former educators were important factors.
“You made what is the biggest mistake of your life on this date,” Yoder said. From everything heard in court Friday afternoon, “In relation to you, I believe that a community-based sentence is appropriate.”
However, the judge also said a significant sentence is important in looting cases to deter others from committing similar crimes.
“This offense is basically … kicking the community when it’s at a low point. The community’s at its knees and you walk up to it and kick,” Yoder said, adding that the group who rushed into Kohl’s that night “was basically creating anarchy.”
In court, Glass said he accepted full responsibility for his actions and would never be involved with something like this again.
“Honestly, I wish I could take it back, but I know that I can’t. All I can do is learn from it and continue to pay for my mistake,” he said.
Glass’s attorney Michael Doubet said the his time spent in jail and status as a felon was a serious price to pay for someone who has never been in trouble.
“He’s going to get past this. I believe that he will make it through probation, and he will put his life going forward on a different route,” Doubet said. “As a learning experience, I don’t see him repeating this.”
Doubet and Assistant State’s Attorney David Fitt both recommended a term of probation, with community service and restitution.
After the hearing, Doubet said he believes the sentence was appropriate and still sent a message that this behavior can’t be tolerated.
“I think he was right — it just leads to anarchy — and that this is an appropriate sentence for somebody who has never been in trouble before. This means a lot,” he said. “This is something that he will never forget.”
In addition to probation, Glass was ordered to perform 100 hours of community service, fined $5,000 and ordered to pay $3,200.72 in restitution to the Bloomington Police Department and $6,305.20 in restitution to Kohl’s. Those restitution amounts will be split with any other defendants convicted of crimes related to the damaged vehicles and stolen merchandise.
