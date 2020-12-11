Bloomington man gets probation in June looting incident

“This offense is basically … kicking the community when it’s at a low point. The community’s at its knees and you walk up to it and kick,” Yoder said, adding that the group who rushed into Kohl’s that night “was basically creating anarchy.”

In court, Glass said he accepted full responsibility for his actions and would never be involved with something like this again.

“Honestly, I wish I could take it back, but I know that I can’t. All I can do is learn from it and continue to pay for my mistake,” he said.

Glass’s attorney Michael Doubet said the his time spent in jail and status as a felon was a serious price to pay for someone who has never been in trouble.

“He’s going to get past this. I believe that he will make it through probation, and he will put his life going forward on a different route,” Doubet said. “As a learning experience, I don’t see him repeating this.”

Doubet and Assistant State’s Attorney David Fitt both recommended a term of probation, with community service and restitution.

After the hearing, Doubet said he believes the sentence was appropriate and still sent a message that this behavior can’t be tolerated.