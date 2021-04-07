 Skip to main content
Bloomington man had 11 pounds of cannabis, other drugs, cops say
Bloomington man had 11 pounds of cannabis, other drugs, cops say

BLOOMINGTON — Twelve drug and gun charges stemming back to 2018 are pending for a Bloomington man.

Christopher Boyd

Boyd

Christopher Boyd, 41, is charged with four counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance containing cocaine and acetaminophen oxycodone; two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver; three counts of unlawful delivery of cannabis; one count of possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver, having up to 11 pounds of cannabis, court records show; and two counts of unlawful sale of a firearm.

Drug charges pending for Bloomington man

The offenses took place between September 2018 and September 2020, according to court records.

Boyd was jailed in lieu of posting $50,035. An arraignment is scheduled for April 30.

