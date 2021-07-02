 Skip to main content
Bloomington man head-butted girlfriend, then kicked police officers, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man in McLean County jail custody must wait a week before bond can be set on aggravated battery charges.

Jacob Z. Kemp, 31, is accused of pinning his girlfriend down and grabbing her by her neck, then later head-butting her in the face.

Jacob Z. Kemp

Jacob Z. Kemp, 31, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of battery.

When Bloomington police arrived, Kemp kicked one officer in the head and another officer in the face while they attempted to arrest him, prosecutors said in a probable cause statement.

He is charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of battery.

Bloomington man charged in fatal fight

Kemp was ordered to have no contact with the victim or a Bloomington address.

He was held without bond pending a domestic violence risk assessment.

A bond review hearing is set for July 9 and an arraignment is scheduled for July 16.

Bloomington police assistant chief Chad Wamsley shows members of the Bloomington Public Safety and Community Relations Board a sampling of faux firearms confiscated by police.
