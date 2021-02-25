Bloomington man held in jail without bond for strangulation

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man remains in custody on an aggravated domestic battery charge.
Jacob Newton, 23, faces a class 2 felony charge for strangling a household member Feb. 22 and into Feb. 23, police say.
A probable cause statement read in court by a prosecutor said the defendant was intoxicated and an altercation led to Newton punching his ex-girlfriend several times over a few hours, as well as choking her.
Newton was held without bond, pending a domestic violence risk assessment evaluation. A bond review hearing is set for March 2 and an arraignment is scheduled for March 19.
A booking photo was not immediately available.