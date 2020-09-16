 Skip to main content
Bloomington man held on aggravated domestic battery charge
Vincent Randall

BLOOMINGTON — Domestic battery charges are pending against a Bloomington man.

Vincent A. Randall, 28, is charged with aggravated domestic battery for an incident prosecutors said occurred on Saturday.

According to court documents, he is accused of causing great bodily harm to a family or household member by “repeatedly striking and kicking” them, which caused injuries that included a laceration on the face, requiring medical attention.

Randall was held without bond Wednesday, pending a risk assessment evaluation. Bond will be set at a review hearing Tuesday.

An arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 25.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

