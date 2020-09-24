Bloomington man held without bond, accused of strangling victim

×
BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is being held on three battery charges in McLean County.
Allen J. Smith, 62, is charged with aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, aggravated battery and domestic battery, which is a felony for a subsequent offense.
Prosecutors said Smith battered the victim over several hours, repeatedly strangled the victim with his hands and held a knife to the victim's throat, causing a cut.
Smith was held without bond Thursday pending a risk assessment evaluation. A bond review hearing was scheduled for Sept. 30 and his arraignment will be Oct. 9.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
