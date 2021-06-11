 Skip to main content
top story

Bloomington man held without bond on domestic battery charges

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man remains in McLean County custody on domestic battery charges.

Jonathon K. Campbell, 43, is charged with two counts of domestic battery – subsequent offenses, each class 2 felonies.

Jonathon K. Campbell

Jonathon K. Campbell

He is accused of pushing his girlfriend to the ground and then punching her in the ear on June 5, prosecutors said.

He’s also accused of striking her in the head on June 3.

Lincoln man arrested, accused of starting fire at Lincoln IGA

Campbell was held without bond and was ordered to have a domestic violence risk assessment.

He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.

A bond review hearing is set for June 16 and an arraignment is scheduled for July 2.

