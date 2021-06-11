Bloomington man held without bond on domestic battery charges

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man remains in McLean County custody on domestic battery charges.

Jonathon K. Campbell, 43, is charged with two counts of domestic battery – subsequent offenses, each class 2 felonies.

He is accused of pushing his girlfriend to the ground and then punching her in the ear on June 5, prosecutors said.

He’s also accused of striking her in the head on June 3.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Campbell was held without bond and was ordered to have a domestic violence risk assessment.

He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.

A bond review hearing is set for June 16 and an arraignment is scheduled for July 2.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.