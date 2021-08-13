Bloomington man held without bond on domestic battery charges

BLOOMINGTON — Domestic battery charges have been filed against a Bloomington man.

Travis S. Starr, 48, is charged with aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery and interfering with reporting of domestic violence.

He is accused of strangling and punching the head of a household member. Prosecutors also said he tried to prevent the victim from calling 911.

Starr was held in custody without bond pending the completion of a domestic violence risk assessment.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim or their address.

A bond review hearing is scheduled for Aug. 18 and an arraignment is set for Sept. 10.

