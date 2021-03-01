 Skip to main content
Bloomington man held without bond; police say he choked person
Bloomington man held without bond; police say he choked person

Police Lights

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man was held in custody without bond for a strangulation charge.

Michael D. Spinner, 48, is accused of punching, restraining and choking a household member and saying “I’m going to kill you,” according to a probable cause statement read in court.

He is charged with aggravated domestic battery (class 2 felony), unlawful restraint (class 4 felony) and domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

Spinner was held without bond Monday, pending a domestic violence risk assessment. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim or the location of the incident.

A bond review hearing is scheduled for March 8 and an arraignment is set for March 26.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

