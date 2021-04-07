 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bloomington man in custody for 2019 gun, drug charges
0 comments
top story

Bloomington man in custody for 2019 gun, drug charges

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is charged with 12 counts of cocaine delivery and illegal gun sales.

Darrell Basham

Basham

Darrell Basham, 36, is charged with eight counts of unlawful delivery of cocaine and four counts of unlawful sale of a firearm.

2 Bloomington men in custody for roles in robbery, prosecutors say

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The cocaine deliveries were made between January 2019 and January 2020, court records show. Records also indicate he sold a DB380 handgun in June 2019 and an SKS rifle in October 2019 to a Normal police vice unit.

Coronavirus-related deaths worldwide crossed 3 million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the latest global resurgence of COVID-19 infections is challenging vaccination efforts across the globe. Soraya Ali reports.

Basham was jailed in lieu of posting $25,035. An arraignment is scheduled for April 30.

Pantagraph recap: Here is what was decided in Tuesday's election

A look at key races and the results from Election Day across Bloomington-Normal.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Our new digital subscription special: $29.99 for 52 weeks

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News