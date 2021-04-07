Bloomington man in custody for 2019 gun, drug charges

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is charged with 12 counts of cocaine delivery and illegal gun sales.
Darrell Basham, 36, is charged with eight counts of unlawful delivery of cocaine and four counts of unlawful sale of a firearm.
The cocaine deliveries were made between January 2019 and January 2020, court records show. Records also indicate he sold a DB380 handgun in June 2019 and an SKS rifle in October 2019 to a Normal police vice unit.
Basham was jailed in lieu of posting $25,035. An arraignment is scheduled for April 30.
Pantagraph recap: Here is what was decided in Tuesday's election
A look at key races and the results from Election Day across Bloomington-Normal.
"This wouldn't be just a win for me," Mayor Chris Koos said, declaring victory Tuesday night. "This is a win for the town of Normal because they returned all the incumbents. To me, that says a lot."
This is continuing coverage of Election Day in Central Illinois. Join us at 11 a.m. Wednesday as Pantagraph journalists talk about the results.
In the race for two seats with six-year terms on the Heartland Community College board, incumbent Rebecca Ropp and former student trustee Joshua Crockett had strong leads over the rest of the field.
Three incumbents will return to the District 87 school board, where they will be joined by newcomer Fitzgerald Samedy.
Two incumbents and three newcomers were on track Tuesday night to hold seats on the Bloomington City Council, according to unofficial consolidated election results.
If the lead holds, Mwilambwe, 50, will become the city's first Black mayor.
Three new board members will be joining the McLean County Unit 5 school board, but the final tally may not be available until Wednesday morning.