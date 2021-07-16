Bloomington man jailed 10 days for striking police officer

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was sentenced Thursday to 10 days in jail for
striking a Bloomington police officer during his arrest last year.
Vincent L. Young, 47, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery of a peace officer for when he struck a police officer with his hand after handcuffs were removed from his wrist.
Vincent L. Young, 47, of Bloomington, was sentenced to 10 days in jail for aggravated battery of a peace officer.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Police were called to Cadillac Jack’s in Bloomington last July because a customer refused to leave. Police said they escorted Young out of the bar and that he struggled with officers, trying to walk away.
Young was arrested and taken to the McLean County jail, but when his handcuffs were removed, he reached through a window and struck an officer, prosecutors said in a custody hearing.
Resisting a peace officer and criminal trespass to a building charges were dismissed in a plea agreement.
Young also was sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph
Larry L. Williams
Larry L. Williams, 33, of Chicago, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of the Firearm Owner's Identification Card Act.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Zachary P. Collins
Zachary P. Collins, 31, of Normal, is charged with aggravated battery, resisting a peace officer with injury and domestic battery.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Michael D. Schneider
Michael D. Schneider, 33, of Normal, is charged with 131 counts of child pornography possession; six counts of criminal sexual assault of a minor; and one count each of enticing a child to remove their clothes and distributing explicit material to a minor.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Dujuan L. Enos
Dujuan L. Enos, 48, of Normal, was arrested for delivering between 15 and 100 grams of fentanyl, delivery of 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, delivery of 1 to 15 grams of fentanyl and possession of fentanyl.
PROVIDED BY BLOOMINGTON POLICE
Christopher M. Vann
Christopher M. Vann, 35, of Galesburg, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. He is accused of delivering between 15 and 100 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine on May 20.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Edward Vazquez
Edward Vazquez, 34, of Bloomington, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance; two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver; two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver; three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance; and one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jacob Z. Kemp
Jacob Z. Kemp, 31, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of battery.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Devonte Bryant
Devonte Bryant, 23, of Chicago, is charged with three counts of burglary and three counts of theft.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Ayana I. Johnson
Ayana I. Johnson, 23, of Algonquin, is charged with one count each of burglary and theft.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Craig O. Harrington
Craig O. Harrington, 22, of Chicago, is charged with four counts of burglary and two counts of theft.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Darryl M.J. Griffin
Darryl M.J. Griffin, 29, is charged with theft, criminal damage to property and two counts of criminal trespass to a building.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Wanda R. Brooks
Wanda R. Brooks, 54, is charged with aggravated battery for throwing a drink at a correctional officer.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Albert F. Matheny
Albert F. Matheny, 35, of Bloomington, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jonathon K. Campbell
Jonathon K. Campbell, 43, of Bloomington, is charged with two counts of domestic battery - subsequent offenses.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
David S. Jenkins
David S. Jenkins, 55, of Bloomington, is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNY JAIL
Timothy T. Grayson
Timothy T. Grayson, 34, of Bloomington, is charged with burglary at Project Oz, 1105 W Front St, Bloomington.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Michael J. McCombs
Michael J. McCombs, 38, of Bloomington, is charged with aggravated domestic battery – strangulation, a class 2 felony, and domestic battery – subsequent offense, a class 4 felony.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Ryan D. Shattuck
Ryan D. Shattuck, 34, of Bloomington, is charged with aggravated battery, three counts of battery and three counts of resisting a peace officer.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Ricky E. Griffin
Ricky E. Griffin, 59, of Bloomington, is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Nayeon A. Teague
Nayeon A. Teague, 21, of Normal, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Justin Morton
Justin Morton, 31, of Bloomington, is charged with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and domestic battery.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jakob Sexton
Jakob Sexton, 20, is charged with four counts of unlawful delivery of LSD and one count of unlawful delivery of cannabis.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
John L. Kaufman
John L. Kaufman, 26, is charged with felony aggravated battery.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jeremy C. Little
Jeremy C. Little, 34, is charged with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and domestic battery.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Austin L. Alexander
Austin L. Alexander, 24, is charged with aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jerell D. Dudley
Jerell D. Dudley, 28, of Bloomington, is charged with aggravated domestic battery and three counts of domestic battery.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Lonnie L. Kimbrough
Lonnie L. Kimbrough, 35, of Peoria, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, and one count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of cannabis.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
James W. Lawrence
James W. Lawrence, 45, of Bloomington, is charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and two counts of criminal sexual assault of a child between 13 and 17 years old.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Dana S. Anderson
Dana S. Anderson, of Normal, is charged with aggravated domestic battery, two counts of domestic battery and one count of criminal trespass to property.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Telly S. Bishop
Telly S. Bishop, 46, of Bloomington, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. He is accused of delivering less than one gram of cocaine on March 10, March 23 and April 14.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jerimiah D. Givens
Jerimiah D. Givens, 25, of Bloomington, is charged with one count of criminal sexual assault and one count of unlawful restraint.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Rhonda L. Davis
Rhonda L. Davis, 41, of Bloomington, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. She is accused of delivering less than one gram of cocaine three times between March 24 and May 7.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Nolan C. Love
Nolan C. Love, 44, of Bloomington, is charged with aggravated battery, domestic battery and resisting a peace officer.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Cortez Gleghorn
Cortez Gleghorn, 38, of Colfax, is charged with home invasion, burglary, criminal trespass to property, domestic battery and two counts of aggravated battery.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Thomas J. Davis
Thomas J. Davis, 27, of Bloomington, is charged with four counts of unlawful delivery of cocaine, one count of unlawful possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver, one count of unlawful possession of cocaine.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Ethan J. Sumter
Ethan J. Sumter, 30, of Normal, is charged with aggravated battery, unlawful use of a weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated assault and obstructing identification.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Darren F. Gordon
Darren F. Gordon, 28, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance containing cocaine.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Michael D. Davis
Michael D. Davis, 34, of Peoria, has been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Justin A. Leicht
Justin A. Leicht, 40, of Downs, has been charged with three counts of burglary. He is accused of stealing items from three Bloomington storage facilities.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Laura Cooper
Laura Cooper, 35, is charged with aggravated battery and three misdemeanors of battery, obstructing an officer and assault.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Nick Buss
Nick Buss, 18, is charged with seven counts of child pornography possession.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jesse Chamberlain
Jesse Chamberlain, 29, of Oklahoma, is charged with four counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley, 58, of Bloomington, is charged with one count of burglary and one count of criminal damage to property.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Justin Mata
Justin Mata, 27, of Heyworth, is charged with three counts of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and one count of possession of methamphetamine. He was released from custody on a $30,000 personal recognizance bond.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jerome Robinson
Jerome Robinson, 30, of Normal, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Lance Cotton
Lance Cotton, 29, of Bloomington, is charged with two counts of aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Joseph Doyle
Joseph Doyle, 22, of Normal, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual abuse and one count of unlawful video recording.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Richard Erving
Richard Erving, 36, of Chicago, is charged with two counts of aggravated domestic battery and one count of obstructing a peace officer.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
William Beasley
William Beasley, 27, of Bloomington, is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated battery, for accusations that he date raped a woman in her vehicle in 2019.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Dexter McCraney
Dexter McCraney, 37, of Peoria, is charged with a count each of aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery for an incident that prosecutors said happened at a north side Normal hotel on April 12.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Amanda Street
Amanda Street, 41, is charged with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, with a BAC of .148. She is also charged with disregarding a stop sign and improper lane usage.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Robert Coone
Robert Coone, 25, of Bloomington, is accused of beating his girlfriend and fracturing her foot with her walking cane, and punching her in the face. Coone is charged with one count of aggravated domestic battery, three counts of aggravated battery, and two counts of domestic battery.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Mario L. Burley
Mario L. Burley, 25, of Bloomington, has been charged with domestic battery for punching a household member in the face.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Kevon Moon
Kevon Moon, 22, of Chicago, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count each of attempted first-degree murder, mob action, aggravated discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Thomas Bartholomew
Thomas Bartholomew, 50, is charged with three counts of domestic battery, three counts of aggravated battery, and one count each of battery and unlawful restraint.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Alejandro Alvarez
Alejandro Alvarez, 23, was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on methamphetamine and MDMA delivery charges.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Geovani Gonzalez
Geovani Gonzalez, 20, of Peoria, has an armed violence charge and unlawful possession of methamphetamine charges pending for him. He was found to be in possession of 31 grams of methamphetamine and 133 rounds of ammunition for three separate firearms, Bloomington police said.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Christopher Garza
A strangulation charge is pending for a Bloomington man. Christopher O. Garza, 34, is charged with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Brent Burton
Brent J. Burton, 46, is charged with
residential burglary and three counts of criminal sexual abuse against a woman who prosecutors said was his ex-girlfriend.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Omarr Parks-Bullock
Omarr D. Parks-Bullock, 18, is accused of shooting at two 17-year-old victims and striking one of them after the three had been arguing over the phone less than 20 minutes before the shooting, prosecutors said in court.
Normal police were sent to the 710 Orlando Ave. apartments at 2:58 p.m. March 22 and found a male victim with three gunshot wounds.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Lawrence Jones
Lawrence Jones, 40, made three cocaine deliveries to a Normal police vice unit between Jan. 7 and March 24, court documents show. He is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, each a class 1 felony.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Joshua Luttrell
Joshua Luttrell, 21, called Normal police March 14 reporting a few men had damaged his car, a white Bentley, prosecutors said.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Stephanie Kitchens
Stephanie Kitchens, 36, on March 20 was charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of heroin and one count of unlawful delivery of fentanyl.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
James Canti
James Canti, 48, on March 20 was charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of heroin, one count of unlawful delivery of fentanyl, two counts of unlawful possession of heroin with the intent to deliver and one count of possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jimmy Pate
Domestic battery charges on Feb. 21 were filed against Jimmy Pate, of Bloomington.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Michael D. Spinner
Michael D. Spinner, 48, of Bloomington, is charged with aggravated domestic battery - strangulation, unlawful restraint and domestic battery.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Lisa Frasier
Lisa D. Frasier, 48, of Bloomington, is charged with one count burglary, theft and retail theft.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jordan M. Cohoon
Jordan M. Cohoon, 25, of Springfield, is charged with aggravated battery of a police officer.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Irving C. Rodriquez
Irving C. Rodriquez, 25, of Newton, Kansas, is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Sheena A. Moore
Sheena A. Moore, 36, of Bloomington, is charged with unlawful possession of cocaine and heroin with the intent to deliver.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Tristan Rodgers
Tristan D. Rodgers, 35, of Bloomington, was sentenced to six years in prison on a charge of cocaine delivery. Eight other charges, including cocaine delivery, and heroin and hydrocodone possession were dismissed.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Frank E. Sirtoff
Frank E. Sirtoff, 60, of Bloomington, is charged with residential burglary, theft, and criminal trespass to a residence.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jacob M.J. Newton
Jacob M.J. Newton, 24, of Bloomington, is charged with aggravated domestic battery - strangulation.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Michael J. Rademacher
Michael J. Rademacher, 37, of Bloomington, is charged with burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting a peace officer and criminal damage to property.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jazmyn M. Givens
Jazmyn M. Givens, 25, of Bloomington, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Edmund Hildebranski
Edmund Hildebranski, 21, of Normal, is charged with unlawful delivery and unlawful possession of psilocybin.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Steven M. Harris
Steven M. Harris, 60, of Normal, is charged with aggravated battery of a police officer.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Leon L. Ford
Leon L. Ford, 21, of Normal, is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Kendall C. Morgan
Kendall C. Morgan, 29, of Normal, is charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Corey B. Dowell
Corey B. Dowell, 24, of Bloomington, is charged with failure to report an accident or injury.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Samuel Harris
Samuel Harris, 21, of Chicago, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and burglary.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Felipe Solis
Felipe Solis, 43, of Bloomington, is charged with aggravated domestic battery.
Wesley F. Turner
Wesley F. Turner, 41, of Normal, is charged with unlawful delivery of heroin.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Antonio D. Johnson
Antionio D. Johnson, 40, of Bloomington, is charged with unlawful delivery of cocaine.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Brenden P. Cano
Brenden P. Cano, 22, of LeRoy, is charged with burglary and theft. He is separately charged with aggravated battery of a correctional officer.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Zachary T. Nichols
Zachary T. Nichols, 33, of Bloomington, pleaded guilty to one domestic battery charge after two other charges were dismissed.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jordan P. Gillespie
Jordan P. Gillespie, 26, of LeRoy, is charged with residential burglary.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Tyrone M. Nichols
Tyrone M. Nichols, 36, of Bloomington, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 120 days jail.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Nicholas D. Moreland
Nicholas D. Moreland, 29, of Bloomington, was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 30 months probation one count of unlawful possession methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Cody P. Johnson
Cody P. Johnson, 24, of Bloomington, is charged with one count of burglary.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Maddex C. Whitler
Maddex C. Whitler, 22, of Bloomington, is charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance containing cocaine.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Derrick N. Foster
Derrick N. Foster, 35, of Normal, was sentenced to 178 days in jail and 30 months probation after pleading guilty to one charge of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Seth A. Kindred
Seth A. Kindred, 30, of Ellsworth, is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Shaniece N. Owens-Arroyo
Shaniece N. Owens-Arroyo, 24, of Bloomington, is charged with two counts of burglary.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
John A. Fennell
John A. Fennell, 20, of Indiana, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Tyler C. Murrell
Tyler C. Murrell, 22, of Bloomington, is charged with one count of burglary.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Adrian J. Jones
Adrian J. Jones, 32, of Bloomington, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, but was given credit for seven days served. He pleaded guilty to class A misdemeanor domestic battery, as a class 2 felony aggravated domestic battery-strangulation charge was dismissed.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Tyler J. Hunt
Tyler J. Hunt, 30, of Bloomington, is charged with aggravated domestic battery-strangulation.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jacob A. Kirby
Jacob A. Kirby, 35, of Bloomington, is charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Adam J. Ochsner
Adam J. Ochsner, 29, of Lexington, was sentenced to four years of McLean County drug court probation for one count of aggravated domestic battery-strangulation.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
