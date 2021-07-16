Bloomington man jailed 10 days for striking police officer

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was sentenced Thursday to 10 days in jail for striking a Bloomington police officer during his arrest last year.

Vincent L. Young, 47, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery of a peace officer for when he struck a police officer with his hand after handcuffs were removed from his wrist.

Police were called to Cadillac Jack’s in Bloomington last July because a customer refused to leave. Police said they escorted Young out of the bar and that he struggled with officers, trying to walk away.

Young was arrested and taken to the McLean County jail, but when his handcuffs were removed, he reached through a window and struck an officer, prosecutors said in a custody hearing.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Resisting a peace officer and criminal trespass to a building charges were dismissed in a plea agreement.

Young also was sentenced to 30 months of probation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.