You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bloomington man jailed, charged with aggravated domestic battery
0 comments

Bloomington man jailed, charged with aggravated domestic battery

{{featured_button_text}}
Richard Meads

Meads

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces battery charges in McLean County.

Richard S. Meads, 40, is charged with aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation and domestic battery, a Class 4 felony for a subsequent offense.

According to the court documents and probable cause statement read in court Tuesday, he is accused of repeatedly grabbing and pushing the victim down and placing his hands around her neck until she couldn’t breathe.

Meads was jailed in lieu of posting $4,035 and ordered not to have contact with the victim, a child who was present and the address where the offense allegedly occurred.

An arraignment was scheduled for Aug. 21.


The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News