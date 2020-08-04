Bloomington man jailed, charged with aggravated domestic battery

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces battery charges in McLean County.
Richard S. Meads, 40, is charged with aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation and domestic battery, a Class 4 felony for a subsequent offense.
According to the court documents and probable cause statement read in court Tuesday, he is accused of repeatedly grabbing and pushing the victim down and placing his hands around her neck until she couldn’t breathe.
Meads was jailed in lieu of posting $4,035 and ordered not to have contact with the victim, a child who was present and the address where the offense allegedly occurred.
An arraignment was scheduled for Aug. 21.
