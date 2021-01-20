Bloomington man jailed for aggravated domestic battery

Joe Biden has been sworn in today as the 46th President of the United States, as has Kamala Harris become Vice-President, taking the reins of a country divided after four years of Donald Trump. Biden is expected to take a different approach to Donald Trump from day 1, after a scaled-down ina…

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man faces battery charges in McLean County.

Authorities accuse Adrian Jones, 31, of aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony.

According to court documents and a probable cause statement read in court Wednesday, he is accused of punching the victim in her face and choking her.

Jones was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035 and was ordered to not have contact with the adult victim and a child who was present when the alleged offense occurred.

An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 5.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

Unemployment insurance fraud is growing in Illinois. Here’s what you need to know.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.