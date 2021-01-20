 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bloomington man jailed for aggravated domestic battery
0 comments

Bloomington man jailed for aggravated domestic battery

{{featured_button_text}}

Joe Biden has been sworn in today as the 46th President of the United States, as has Kamala Harris become Vice-President, taking the reins of a country divided after four years of Donald Trump. Biden is expected to take a different approach to Donald Trump from day 1, after a scaled-down ina…

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man faces battery charges in McLean County.

Authorities accuse Adrian Jones, 31, of aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony.

According to court documents and a probable cause statement read in court Wednesday, he is accused of punching the victim in her face and choking her. 

Jones was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035 and was ordered to not have contact with the adult victim and a child who was present when the alleged offense occurred.

An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 5.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

Unemployment insurance fraud is growing in Illinois. Here’s what you need to know.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Damage to a Bloomington gambling machine caught on camera

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News