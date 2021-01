Bloomington man jailed for burglary at Target

BLOOMINGTON – Retail burglary charges are pending for a Bloomington man.

Joseph Mayberry, 28, is charged with one count of burglary, a Class 2 felony, at the Target at 301 S. Veterans Parkway in Normal.

Mayberry stole electronic merchandise with a retail value in excess of $300, according to court documents and a probable cause statement read in court Friday.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $2,535 bond and was ordered to not have contact with the Shoppes at College Hills.

An arraignment is set for Feb. 19.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

