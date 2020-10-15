 Skip to main content
Bloomington man jailed in 2019 residential burglary
Bloomington man jailed in 2019 residential burglary

Terry Jackson

Jackson

BLOOMINGTON — A residential burglary charge is pending against a Bloomington man.

Terry L. Jackson, 44, is charged with one count of residential burglary, an offense police say occurred at a Bloomington home on Sept. 28, 2019.

A warrant was issued Sept. 24, 2020, and he was taken into custody Thursday.

An attorney from the McLean County Public Defender’s Office said Jackson turned himself in as soon as he found out about the warrant.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $30,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Oct. 30.

The latest Crime Stoppers cases:

 

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

