Bloomington man jailed on 10 counts of heroin delivery

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is in custody for heroin delivery charges.

Tyrone Nichols, 36, faces nine counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance containing heroin — five counts of delivery of more than 1 gram but less than 15 grams of heroin and four counts of delivering less than 1 gram of heroin.

He was also charged with one count of possessing less than 1 gram of heroin with the intent to deliver and one count of possession of heroin.

Nichols was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035 and an arraignment is scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 26.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.