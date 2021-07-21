Bloomington man pleads guilty to burglary at Normal Walmart

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man pleaded guilty to burglary Wednesday after mob action and looting charges were dismissed under a plea agreement.

Prosecutors said Dennis R. Davis, 27, was among a mob May 31, 2020, at the Normal Walmart and looted merchandise, as several stores across Bloomington-Normal suffered looting and property damage following civil unrest in response to George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Walmart surveillance video showed Davis smash a glass case in the electronics department and take merchandise. He also stole items from the automotive department, prosecutors said.

Under the plea agreement, the McLean County state’s attorney’s office is capping its sentencing recommendation to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Judge William Workman said the class 2 felony charge is punishable by three to seven years in prison. But the judge also said Davis is eligible for an extended term, meaning a sentence could range between seven and 14 years in prison.

If sentenced to prison, Davis would be ordered to one year of mandatory supervised release. He also could be ordered to probation or conditional discharge, and could be fined up to $25,000.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15.

Davis was released from jail last July when he posted $2,035 bond.

More than 40 people, including five minors, have been arrested and charged for involvement in burglary, looting and mob action at several Bloomington-Normal retailers last year.

At least 25 people have been sentenced for crimes related to those charges, of which at least two were issued prison sentences.

