Bloomington man pleads guilty to domestic battery charge

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man pleaded guilty on Friday to a domestic battery charge after two other charges were dismissed.

Zachary T. Nichols, 33, was charged in January with one count of aggravated domestic battery-strangulation and two counts of domestic battery.

On Jan. 27, Nichols’ girlfriend woke him up from his sleep and an argument ensued. The victim tried hiding in a bathroom, where Nichols followed and struck her in the face, prosecutors said.

Under a plea agreement, Nichols will be sentenced to 180 days in the McLean County jail and 30 months of probation. He also was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

He was given credit for 77 days in jail before posting $2,035 bail April 13.

The domestic battery charge carries a maximum sentence of one to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Nichols is eligible for a three- to six-year extended term in IDOC, Judge Casey Costigan said.

A prison sentence also would carry up to a $25,000 fine and four years of mandatory supervised release.

The charge has a minimum sentence of probation.

A remission hearing is set for Oct. 26.

