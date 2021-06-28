Bloomington man pleads guilty to methamphetamine delivery

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man pleaded guilty Monday to a count of methamphetamine delivery.
Robert C. Dear, 40, was initially charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine in November, but one charge was dismissed under a plea agreement.
Dear has remained jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 2.
The class 2 felony charge carries a possible three to seven years imprisonment term and fines of up to $25,000.
