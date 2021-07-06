Bloomington man released from custody on 10 drug charges

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man was released from custody Tuesday with 10 drug charges filed against him.

Edward Vazquez, 34, is charged with delivering to Bloomington police vice units less than 50 grams of alprazolam, and between 5 and 15 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine on July 1 and Tuesday, respectively.

He also is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver; unlawful possession of methamphetamine; two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver; and three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Vazquez is accused of possessing clonazepam, alprazolam, a substance containing methamphetamine and cocaine amphetamine.

He was released from custody on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for July 23.

