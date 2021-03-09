Bloomington man released from custody on strangulation charge

BLOOMINGTON — Bond has been set for a Bloomington man held in custody last week on a strangulation charge.
Michael D. Spinner, 48, was released from custody Monday on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond. He is accused by authorities of punching, restraining and choking a household member.
He is charged with aggravated domestic battery, unlawful restraint, and domestic battery, and was initially held without bond pending a domestic violence risk assessment evaluation.
An arraignment is scheduled for March 26.