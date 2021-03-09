 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bloomington man released from custody on strangulation charge
0 comments

Bloomington man released from custody on strangulation charge

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Bond has been set for a Bloomington man held in custody last week on a strangulation charge.

Michael D. Spinner, 48, was released from custody Monday on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond. He is accused by authorities of punching, restraining and choking a household member.

He is charged with aggravated domestic battery, unlawful restraint, and domestic battery, and was initially held without bond pending a domestic violence risk assessment evaluation.

An arraignment is scheduled for March 26.

Photos: Pantagraph photos of the month for February

Michael Spinner

Spinner

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The secret behind Dr. Seuss books

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News