Bloomington man released from jail after hit-and-run

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man was released from custody Friday on a Class 2 felony charge.
Corey B. Dowell, 24, is accused of a hit-and-run and failing to report an accident involving an injury.
After getting into a car accident Feb. 8 at the corner of West Chestnut and North Center streets in Bloomington, Dowell allegedly fled the scene by foot, according to a probable cause statement read in court Friday.
He was released on a $15,000 personal recognizance bond and an arraignment is scheduled for March 19.
A booking photo was not immediately available.
