Bloomington man released on cocaine delivery charges
BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was released from custody on drug charges Friday.

Antonio D. Johnson, 40, is charged with four counts of cocaine delivery – three Class 2 felonies and one Class 1 felony.

The deliveries allegedly occurred on or about Jan. 25, Feb. 2 and Feb. 4.

Johnson was released on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond, and an arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 9.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

