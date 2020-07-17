You are the owner of this article.
Bloomington man remains jailed on sex assault charges
Bloomington man remains jailed on sex assault charges

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington facing sexual assault charges remains in McLean County jail in lieu of posting $25,035 for his release following a bond review hearing Friday.

Quincy L. Washington, 40, is charged with two counts of sexual assault, one count of unlawful restraint and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery after an incident that a victim said occurred July 8 in Carlock. Originally, bond had been set at $250,000 with no 10% to apply.

During a bond review hearing Friday, his attorney, Brendan Bukalski, asked Judge Pablo Eves to release him on a personal recognizance bond, which Eves denied.

Washington is scheduled for arraignment on July 24.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

