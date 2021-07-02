 Skip to main content
Bloomington man sentenced 5 years in prison for sexual abuse of minor

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man on Friday was sentenced to five years in prison for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor.

Eddie S. Creator, 49, pleaded guilty Friday to the accusation while appearing in McLean County court for a scheduled bench trial.

In a factual basis statement, McLean County Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Lawson said the 12-year-old girl told a legal guardian that Creator had “touched her inappropriately” the previous night, in the early morning of Sept. 27.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim while he is in custody or during his one year on mandatory supervised release. He also must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

Creator was given credit for 246 days stayed in the McLean County jail, as he had remained jailed in lieu of posting $15,035.

The class 2 felony charge carries a minimum of three years and a maximum of seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, and up to a $25,000 fine.

Eddie S. Creator

Eddie S. Creator, 49, of Bloomington, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor. He was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
