Bloomington man sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to 2019 murder
Bloomington man sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to 2019 murder

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man pleaded guilty to murder Friday for his involvement in an April 2019 fatal shooting.

Exodus Hebert, 20, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for first-degree murder charges in the death of Juan Nash, 25, who was shot at an outdoor party April 2, 2019, in the 1200 block of Orchard Road in Bloomington.

Hebert was arrested June 12, 2019, with co-defendant Amari McNabb, 22, of Bloomington.

Nash drove away after being shot and was found unresponsive in a vehicle about two blocks from the scene of the shooting. Nathaniel Caldwell, 26, was wounded in the incident.

Co-defendant Scotty Allen, 19, of Bloomington, who was also injured in the shooting, was found guilty for his role in the murder of Nash in a June jury trial. He was later sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Hebert was originally scheduled to be tried with McNabb. McNabb’s jury trial is scheduled for May 17.

At least 20 gunshots were fired in the incident, of which Nash shot 14, prosecutors said at Allen’s trial.

Hebert was a passenger in a getaway car, prosecutors said.

Police use yellow crime scene tape to cordon off a shooting scene on April 2, 2019, in the 1200 block of Orchard Road, Bloomington.

At Allen’s trial, state prosecutors suggested the shooting was gang-related. It was offered that the shooting was a retaliation of the shooting deaths of Trevonte Kirkwood, 27, who was shot and killed Oct. 20, 2018, in Bloomington, and Steven Alexander Jr., 18, who was fatally shot June 10, 2018, also in Bloomington.

Hammet Brown, 29, was found guilty earlier this week of shooting and killing Steven Alexander and Taneshiea Brown during an outdoor party in the 1200 block of Orchard Road in Bloomington.

