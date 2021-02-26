Bloomington man sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to 2019 murder

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hebert was originally scheduled to be tried with McNabb. McNabb’s jury trial is scheduled for May 17.

At least 20 gunshots were fired in the incident, of which Nash shot 14, prosecutors said at Allen’s trial.

Hebert was a passenger in a getaway car, prosecutors said.

At Allen’s trial, state prosecutors suggested the shooting was gang-related. It was offered that the shooting was a retaliation of the shooting deaths of Trevonte Kirkwood, 27, who was shot and killed Oct. 20, 2018, in Bloomington, and Steven Alexander Jr., 18, who was fatally shot June 10, 2018, also in Bloomington.

Hammet Brown, 29, was found guilty earlier this week of shooting and killing Steven Alexander and Taneshiea Brown during an outdoor party in the 1200 block of Orchard Road in Bloomington.

