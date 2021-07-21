 Skip to main content
Bloomington man sentenced to jail for mob action

Kevin Fisher

Fisher
BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man pleaded guilty Tuesday and was sentenced to jail for mob action related to property damage and looting at a Normal Target last year during unrest following George Floyd’s death.

Kevin A. Fisher, 22, was initially charged in June 2020 with aggravated battery of a peace officer, mob action, and misdemeanor charges of resisting a peace officer and obstruction of identification.

The charges of aggravated battery of a peace officer, resisting a peace officer and obstructing identification were dismissed.

Fisher was sentenced to 90 days in jail, but he was given credit for eight days served. He was released from the McLean County jail when he posted $1,035 in June 2020.

He also was sentenced to 30 months of probation and 100 hours of community service.

Bloomington man pleads guilty to burglary at Normal Walmart

Fisher was among the at least 40 people who were arrested and charged for their involvements in mob action, looting and burglary at several Bloomington-Normal stores last year amid civil unrest after a Minneapolis Police officer killed Floyd.

