Bloomington man shoved woman, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON – A felony domestic battery charge is pending for a Bloomington man.

An argument Tuesday between Robert E. Brice and a woman led to him throwing food around the kitchen. He then pushed the woman down to a couch and jumped on her, shoved his elbow into her face and grabbed her by her neck, prosecutors said.

Police said the victim had abrasions behind her ear and redness to her ear, jaw and neck.

Brice, 44, is charged with class 2 felony domestic battery because of having four or more prior domestic battery convictions.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim and a Bloomington address. Brice remains jailed in lieu of posting $7,535.

An arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 13.

