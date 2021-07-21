 Skip to main content
Bloomington man shoved woman, grabbed her by neck, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON – A felony domestic battery charge is pending for a Bloomington man.

An argument Tuesday between Robert E. Brice and his girlfriend led to him throwing food around the kitchen. He then pushed the woman down to a couch and jumped on her, shoved his elbow into her face and grabbed her by her neck, prosecutors said.

Robert E. Brice

Robert E. Brice, 44, of Bloomington, is charged with class 2 felony domestic battery.

Police said the victim had abrasions behind her ear and redness to her ear, jaw and neck.

Brice, 44, is charged with class 2 felony domestic battery because of having four or more prior domestic battery convictions.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim and a Bloomington address. Brice remains jailed in lieu of posting $7,535.

An arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 13.

