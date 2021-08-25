Bloomington man slapped officer, police say

BLOOMINGTON – Prosecutors said a Bloomington man slapped a Bloomington police officer’s hand as the officer directed the man to stop walking away from police during a battery investigation.
Tamarus A. Young, 44, is charged with aggravated battery, a class 2 felony.
Prosecutors said Bloomington police were investigating an allegation Sunday that Young had committed a battery. An officer put his hand out to signal Young to stop walking away, but Young struck the officer’s hand out of the way, prosecutors said.
Young was jailed in lieu of posting $535. An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 17.