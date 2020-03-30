Bloomington man stabbed Saturday on the city's east side

BLOOMINGTON — A man was stabbed late Saturday in Bloomington, police said.
Around 11 p.m., Bloomington officers were called to the 1200 block of Orchard Road for a stabbing that occurred after a confrontation in the area.
A 56-year-old Bloomington man was taken to a local hospital with stab wounds. He was in stable condition Saturday, but an update on his condition was not available Monday.
No other injuries were reported and no suspects have been identified.
The stabbing is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the stabbing is asked to contact Detective Jared Bierbaum at 309-434-2807 or jbierbaum@cityblm.org.
To remain anonymous, call McLean County Crime Stoppers at 309-828-1111.
