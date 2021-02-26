Bloomington man stole, crashed 3 cars, police say

BLOOMINGTON — Burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and other charges are pending for a Bloomington man.
Michael Rademacher, 37, is accused of burglarizing S&S Paint and Body in the 2000 block of Ireland Grove Road, Bloomington, and stealing several vehicles from it after he was unable to pay for the service of his own vehicle, authorities said.
He was located by police in a stolen Chevrolet truck about 3:30 a.m. Thursday after he made a 911 call for a false complaint, prosecutors said.
When police approached him, Rademacher sped off through an alleyway in the 1400 block of North Lee Street, Bloomington, and proceeded to drive off until losing control of the vehicle and striking a utility pole, prosecutors said.
Police also located a running, damaged Chevy Impala stuck on a damaged fence at S&S Paint and Body, and a damaged Ford vehicle “which appeared to have been driven into the fence to knock it down,” a prosecutor said in a probable cause statement.
Prosecutors said an S&S Paint and Body employee said they had worked on Rademacher’s car, but he was unable to pay for the work, so they did not release his vehicle and the employee said Rademacher left the auto shop “very angry.”
Rademacher is accused of eight charges — burglary (class 2 felony), possession of a stolen vehicle (class 2 felony), disorderly conduct for a false 911 call (class 4 felony), three charges for criminal damage to property (class 4 felonies), criminal trespass to a vehicle and resisting a peace officer (class A misdemeanors).
He was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035 bond and an arraignment is scheduled for March 26.