Bloomington man stole, crashed 3 cars, police say

BLOOMINGTON — Burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and other charges are pending for a Bloomington man.

Michael Rademacher, 37, is accused of burglarizing S&S Paint and Body in the 2000 block of Ireland Grove Road, Bloomington, and stealing several vehicles from it after he was unable to pay for the service of his own vehicle, authorities said.

He was located by police in a stolen Chevrolet truck about 3:30 a.m. Thursday after he made a 911 call for a false complaint, prosecutors said.

When police approached him, Rademacher sped off through an alleyway in the 1400 block of North Lee Street, Bloomington, and proceeded to drive off until losing control of the vehicle and striking a utility pole, prosecutors said.

Police also located a running, damaged Chevy Impala stuck on a damaged fence at S&S Paint and Body, and a damaged Ford vehicle “which appeared to have been driven into the fence to knock it down,” a prosecutor said in a probable cause statement.

