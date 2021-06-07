Bloomington man strangled disabled girlfriend, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man has been charged with three battery charges after strangling his girlfriend who is partially paralyzed, prosecutors said.
Jeremy C. Little, 34, is charged with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and domestic battery.
A friend of the victim arrived shortly after the incident when Little told them, “I just choked the (expletive) out of her,” according to a probable cause statement read in court.
Little remained jailed in lieu of posting $5,035 and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim or her address.
An arraignment is scheduled for June 25.
A booking photo was not immediately available.
Kade Heather
Courts Reporter
