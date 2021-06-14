Bloomington man strangled ex-girlfriend, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is awaiting his bond after being accused of strangling his ex-girlfriend.

Michael J. McCombs, 38, entered his ex-girlfriend’s home unannounced through an unlocked door on Saturday and accused her of stealing his wallet, prosecutors said.

During an argument, McCombs ran toward the victim and wrapped his arm around her neck, covering her face, and the woman fell to the ground, prosecutors said. The incident was captured on the victim’s home surveillance, authorities said.

McCombs is charged with aggravated domestic battery – strangulation, a class 2 felony, and domestic battery – subsequent offense, a class 4 felony.

He was ordered to undergo a domestic violence risk assessment. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim or her residence.

A bond review hearing is scheduled for June 21 and an arraignment is scheduled for July 2.

