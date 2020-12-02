Bloomington man, teen arrested on weapons charges after traffic stop

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man and a minor were arrested Monday afternoon after two loaded pistols were found during a traffic stop, Bloomington police said.
Daejon T. Johnson, 19, is charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, violation of the Illinois firearm owners identification card act, unlawful possession of 30-500 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver and a misdemeanor for unlawful possession of cannabis.
According to court documents, Johnson is accused of having a Smith and Wesson handgun “on or about his person” in the vehicle.
A 16-year-old Bloomington boy was arrested on preliminary charges of armed violence, manufacture/delivery of 10-30 grams of cannabis, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and driving without a valid license.
Police said the two were taken into custody without incident from a traffic stop conducted near the intersection of Clinton and Walnut streets.
Johnson was in court Wednesday and his bond was set at $250,000 with 10% to apply, meaning he would have to pay $25,035 to be released from the McLean County Jail.
His arraignment was scheduled for Dec. 18.
