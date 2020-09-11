 Skip to main content
Bloomington man threatened woman with torch, prosecutors say
Bloomington man threatened woman with torch, prosecutors say

Alan Marshall

Alan Marshall, 44, was charged with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, domestic battery with a prior conviction, and unlawful restraint, both Class 4 felonies.

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man remains in McLean County jail after he threatened a woman and held a butane torch to her face last week, prosecutors say.

He remains in McLean County jail with no bond. A bond review hearing is scheduled for Monday.

He remains in McLean County jail with no bond. A bond review hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Prosecutors say the incident occurred Sept. 4 when he barricaded the front door so the woman could not leave. During the incident, he held a lit butane torch to her face and threatened her with a knife, authorities said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, treated for cuts and bruises, and released, prosecutors said. Marshall was also treated and released at a hospital.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

