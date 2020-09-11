Bloomington man threatened woman with torch, prosecutors say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man remains in McLean County jail after he threatened a woman and held a butane torch to her face last week, prosecutors say.

Alan Marshall, 44, was charged with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, domestic battery with a prior conviction, and unlawful restraint, both Class 4 felonies.

He remains in McLean County jail with no bond. A bond review hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Prosecutors say the incident occurred Sept. 4 when he barricaded the front door so the woman could not leave. During the incident, he held a lit butane torch to her face and threatened her with a knife, authorities said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, treated for cuts and bruises, and released, prosecutors said. Marshall was also treated and released at a hospital.

