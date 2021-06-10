Bloomington man threw ‘soiled’ paper towel, drink, police say

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man has battery charges pending after throwing a drink at a T-Mobile store worker and later tossing a used paper towel at a cop, prosecutors said.
Ryan D. Shattuck, 34, is charged with aggravated battery, three counts of battery and three counts of resisting a peace officer.
He is accused of entering a T-Mobile store on Veterans Parkway in Normal “heavily intoxicated” on Wednesday and wanting to purchase a phone.
After a worker refused to sell him a phone, Shattuck threw his drink at the employee and left.
Normal police located the man at the Walmart on Greenbriar Drive, Normal, where Shattuck is accused of shoving two employees.
He later hit a Normal police officer in the head with a used paper towel containing his blood and mucus, prosecutors said.
Shattuck remains jailed in lieu of posting $1,035 and he was ordered to have no contact with any Walmart in McLean County, and with the T-Mobile store in the 300 block of Veterans Parkway, Normal.
An arraignment is scheduled for June 25.