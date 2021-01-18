 Skip to main content
Bloomington man who drove motorcycle into crowd gets trial date
Bloomington man who drove motorcycle into crowd gets trial date

BLOOMINGTON — The first defendant charged in connection to the civil unrest that broke out in Bloomington-Normal last summer is expected to go to trial in March.

Marshall Blanchard, 22, was arrested in June after police said he drove a motorcycle into a group of people walking near the McLean County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred during a peaceful rally at the Law and Justice Center, held after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Two people were struck by the motorcycle, police said.

Blanchard was charged with two counts of failure to give information after a motor vehicle accident involving injury; four counts of aggravated battery; four counts of hate crime within 1,000 feet of a school; four counts of hate crime; one count of aggravated assault; and two misdemeanor counts of battery.

He is set to begin a jury trial on March 22. His trial was previously set for Feb. 22, but that date was vacated last week.

