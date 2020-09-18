Bloomington man, woman charged with multiple drug felonies in BPD vice investigation

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man and woman face multiple drug charges following a Bloomington Police Department vice investigation.

Nathaniel E. Dawson, 39, is charged with four counts of drug delivery: unlawful delivery of 1-15 grams of cocaine, unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine and two counts of unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of heroin.

He also faces three charges related to drug possession: unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of 1-15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of 1-15 grams of heroin with the intent to deliver.

Dawson is also charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.