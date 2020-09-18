 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bloomington man, woman charged with multiple drug felonies in BPD vice investigation
0 comments

Bloomington man, woman charged with multiple drug felonies in BPD vice investigation

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man and woman face multiple drug charges following a Bloomington Police Department vice investigation.

Nathaniel E. Dawson, 39, is charged with four counts of drug delivery: unlawful delivery of 1-15 grams of cocaine, unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine and two counts of unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of heroin.

He also faces three charges related to drug possession: unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of 1-15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of 1-15 grams of heroin with the intent to deliver.

Dawson is also charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Tiffanie S. Gunn, 39, is charged with unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of 1-15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of 1-15 grams of heroin.

She is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and permitting unlawful use of a building, which according to court documents is related to her allowing her apartment to be used by Dawson for the delivery of controlled substances.

Dawson was jailed in lieu of posting $50,035 and Gunn was jailed in lieu of posting $20,035.

Booking photos were not immediately available Friday.

The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News