 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bloomington man, woman face cannabis charges
0 comments

Bloomington man, woman face cannabis charges

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Cannabis charges are pending against a man and woman from Bloomington.

David Scott and Morgan S. Hoye, both 23, are charged with unlawful possession of 500-2,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of cannabis for the same quantity.

Scott and Hoye each were released Friday on $30,000 personal recognizance bonds.

Arraignments will be held Sept. 25.

Crime Stoppers

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
2
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News