Bloomington man, woman face drug charges after traffic stop

BLOOMINGTON — Two Bloomington residents were arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop and now face drug charges.

Arthur Hawkins, 42, is charged with unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver; unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of cocaine; and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of 10-30 grams of cannabis.

According to a probable cause statement read in court Thursday, he was the passenger when co-defendant Rochelle L. Poe-Freehill, 32, was stopped by Bloomington police.

She is charged with unlawful possession of 1-15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver; unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine; driving while license is revoked or suspended, which is a class 4 felony for a subsequent offense; and a misdemeanor charge of endangering the life or health of a child.