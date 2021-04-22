 Skip to main content
Bloomington murder suspect still at large, police say
BLOOMINGTON – Police are reminding the public that they are searching for an at-large murder suspect connected to a fatal October shooting in Bloomington.

James D. Moon, 22, of Bloomington, is accused of having a role in the shooting death of Jaleel Johnson, 20, who was killed in the 1600 block of Iowa Street in Bloomington on Oct. 12.

Kevon Moon, 22, of Chicago, and Malcolm J. Johnson, 27, of Riverdale, were arrested earlier this month on preliminary murder charges in Jaleel Johnson’s death.

James Moon is wanted on eight McLean County warrants: four counts of murder and one count each of attempted murder, mob action, aggravated discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice. The bond on his arrest warrants is $3 million at 10%.

He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Bloomington police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information related to James Moon’s location is asked to contact Bloomington Police Detective Thomas Rena at 309-275-5345.

Anyone who spots James Moon in the Bloomington-Normal area is asked to contact Bloomington police at 309-820-8888.

