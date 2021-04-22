Bloomington murder suspect still at large

BLOOMINGTON – Police are reminding the public that they are searching for an at-large murder suspect connected to a fatal October shooting in Bloomington.

James D. Moon, 22, of Bloomington, is accused of having a role in the shooting death of Jaleel Johnson, 20, who was killed in the 1600 block of Iowa Street in Bloomington on Oct. 12.

Kevon Moon, 22, of Chicago, and Malcolm J. Johnson, 27, of Riverdale, were arrested earlier this month on preliminary murder charges in Jaleel Johnson’s death.

James Moon is wanted on eight McLean County warrants: four counts of murder and one count each of attempted murder, mob action, aggravated discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice. The bond on his arrest warrants is $3 million at 10%.