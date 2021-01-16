Bloomington-Normal groups celebrate cash bail overhaul

BLOOMINGTON — Supporters of an effort to overhaul the cash bail system in Illinois gathered Saturday morning to celebrate legislation that passed last week and to talk about next steps.
Several civil rights groups and churches sponsored the virtual town hall meeting, which originally had been organized to build support for ending "wealth-based pretrial detention" in Illinois. Since the event was scheduled, state lawmakers passed a sweeping criminal justice system reform package that includes changing the practice.
Louis Goseland, of the Bloomington-Normal Democratic Socialists of America, called the passage "a major victory."
"We know there's still a need for education, still a need to keep fighting until this legislation is fully implemented," he said Saturday.
Supporters of the changes say the cash bail requirement is unfair to those without financial resources. Under the current system, defendants have to pay a certain amount before they can be released in order to ensure they appear for the next court hearing.
Liz German, president and CEO of the YWCA McLean County, which co-sponsored the event, said that means those with money can get released.
"And most people don't," German said.
Under the new plan, which requires Gov. J.B. Pritzker's approval, bail bonds and conditions of bail will be replaced by a system of pretrial release to be developed by the Illinois courts based on a detainee's alleged crime, their risk of not appearing for their court date, and the threat or danger they may pose to the community if released.
The Legislative Black Caucus made passage a key goal during the the General Assembly's five-day lame-duck session. It was part of a focus in response to the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Other parts require all law enforcement to wear body cameras; that more pretrial services are provided to people facing charges; and the mandatory of additional reporting details if someone dies in custody.
Various law enforcement officials have been critical of not having input in the proposal and how quickly the 700-page plan was approved.
Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, argued last week that prohibiting the use of cash bail could lead to situations where crimes are committed by people awaiting trial.
“The risk exists that individuals will be released back into the community when, in fact, they have a propensity to commit more crimes, thereby making our communities less safe,” Barickman said.
Pritzker has indicated he supports the reform effort. The original version of the bill abolished cash bail effective immediately, but that was extended by two years to accommodate the transition. It will now end Jan. 1, 2023.
Those on the Saturday call said they will focus on informing the public about the new policies.
The Saturday event was hosted by Wayman AME Church, Unitarian Universalist Church of Bloomington Normal, Bloomington-Normal Chapter of NAACP, Bloomington-Normal League of Women Voters, Coalition to End Money Bond, Black Lives Matter Bloomington-Normal, Bloomington-Normal Democratic Socialists of America, YWCA McLean County and Not In Our Town Bloomington-Normal.
The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.
