Bloomington-Normal groups celebrate cash bail overhaul

Liz German, president and CEO of the YWCA McLean County, which co-sponsored the event, said that means those with money can get released.

"And most people don't," German said.

Under the new plan, which requires Gov. J.B. Pritzker's approval, bail bonds and conditions of bail will be replaced by a system of pretrial release to be developed by the Illinois courts based on a detainee's alleged crime, their risk of not appearing for their court date, and the threat or danger they may pose to the community if released.

The Legislative Black Caucus made passage a key goal during the the General Assembly's five-day lame-duck session. It was part of a focus in response to the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Other parts require all law enforcement to wear body cameras; that more pretrial services are provided to people facing charges; and the mandatory of additional reporting details if someone dies in custody.