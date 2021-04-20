Bloomington-Normal leaders call for change, community outreach after George Floyd death

McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage said the Floyd case forced agencies to reevaluate operations. In an interview before the verdict was announced, he said connections with law enforcement and the community are crucial.

"I think it’s going to make the relationships that we have with community groups even more important. We’ve always got to know what the community is thinking, what their fears are, how they view law enforcement. It’s just going to make the open dialogue we have even more important," he said.

Said Bloomington Police Department Interim Chief Greg Scott: "We need to find effective ways to have conversations with residents. Those conversations will allow us to better understand our citizens and for the citizens to better understand the police. Trust will be built through those conversations and the concrete next steps that result from the understanding gained in talking with each other."

Scott said law enforcement has been changing since the fatal shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in summer 2014.

Diversity is hiring is also a priority, he said, and they've created the position of chief diversity and inclusion manager last year.