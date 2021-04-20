Bloomington-Normal leaders call for change, community outreach after George Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota jury has found former police Officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, the Black man who was pinned to the pavement with a knee on his neck in a case that set off a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.
Chauvin, 45, was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, all of which required the jury to conclude that his actions were a “substantial causal factor” in Floyd’s death and that his use of force was unreasonable.
Bloomington, Normal and McLean County law enforcement told The Pantagraph earlier in the week that steps were being taken ahead of the verdict. Gov. J.B. Pritzker activated the Illinois National Guard Monday.
Floyd's death in May prompted demonstrations across the country. Looting was reported in McLean County.
In Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday said the city is prepared to arrest and prosecute any potential looters or rioters.
“Don’t test us. Don’t test us. We are ready. We are prepared, and we are ready to arrest and bring to prosecution anyone who would dare try to take the dreams of our small businesses by looting,” Lightfoot said after being asked about the city’s preparedness for potential unrest following a verdict the trial. “Don’t test us, because we are ready.”
Before the verdict was announced, Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner said the Floyd case shows that "something fundamentally has to change."
"We can do better and we must do better. We can't be an ostrich sticking head in the sand and ignoring this. Enough is enough — this is the time to act. Amidst the cowardice and the not acting in the past, now is the time to act," he said.
Mike Matejka, co-chairman of Not in Our Town Bloomington-Normal, which works to improve race relations, also before the verdict said: "Too often force is the first reflex. Training in de-escalation tactics would hopefully not only prevent deaths but also build more community respect and positive law enforcement experiences."
In a statement released before the verdict, the Bloomington-Normal chapter of the NAACP said it is "critical that the public is allowed to review citizens' complaints, while partnering up with organizations such as the NAACP. In-depth background searches may also reveal stark warning signals to stymie devastating interactions in the future.
"Diverse hiring also remains a priority and those selecting police officers and safety administrators should represent the people of our community," said the statement, issued by Linda Foster, Carla Campbell-Jackson and Willie Holton Halbert.
Deliberations started Monday
The jury of six white people and six people who are Black or multiracial started deliberations Monday. The most serious charge carries up to 40 years in prison.
“Use your common sense. Believe your eyes. What you saw, you saw,” prosecutor Steve Schleicher said in closing arguments, referring to the bystander video of Floyd pinned to the pavement with Chauvin's knee on or close to his neck for up to 9 minutes, 29 seconds, as onlookers yelled at the officer to get off.
The defense said that the now-fired white officer acted reasonably and that the 46-year-old Floyd died of a heart condition and illegal drug use.
With the case drawing to a close, some stores were boarded up in Minneapolis. The courthouse was ringed with concrete barriers and razor wire, and National Guard troops were on patrol. Floyd's death set off protests last spring in the city and across the U.S. that sometimes turned violent.
The city has also been on edge in recent days over the deadly police shooting of a 20-year-old Black man, Daunte Wright, in a nearby suburb on April 11.
About 300 protesters marched in the streets outside the courthouse shortly after the jury got the case, lining up behind a banner reading, “Justice 4 George Floyd & all stolen lives. The world is watching.”
Before the verdict was announced, Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner told The Pantagraph that law enforcement "should be looking at their use of force policies, the applications of force."
“We’re almost a year into this, so I think agencies that haven’t responded to it, they’re not doing their due diligence. It should have been done last year," he said.
In the past, the department has tried to stay ahead of the curve on its enforcement policies. For instance, Normal banned chokeholds long before state legislation passed, and the department routinely evaluates its policies.
One recent change the department made was to its intervention guidelines. While its previous policy required officers to intervene if they witnessed law enforcement officers using excessive force, Bleichner said the department added clearer language requiring its officers to intervene if they witnessed excessive force by officers within different agencies.
Said Normal Mayor Chris Koos: "I think law enforcement, in a broad brush, is going to change going forward. I think we ask too much of our police officers day to day. We ask them to be social workers, mental health professionals, as well as upholding criminal law issues. That's a lot to ask of our law enforcement officers.”
Calls for an open dialogue
McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage said the Floyd case forced agencies to reevaluate operations. In an interview before the verdict was announced, he said connections with law enforcement and the community are crucial.
"I think it’s going to make the relationships that we have with community groups even more important. We’ve always got to know what the community is thinking, what their fears are, how they view law enforcement. It’s just going to make the open dialogue we have even more important," he said.
Said Bloomington Police Department Interim Chief Greg Scott: "We need to find effective ways to have conversations with residents. Those conversations will allow us to better understand our citizens and for the citizens to better understand the police. Trust will be built through those conversations and the concrete next steps that result from the understanding gained in talking with each other."
Scott said law enforcement has been changing since the fatal shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in summer 2014.
Diversity is hiring is also a priority, he said, and they've created the position of chief diversity and inclusion manager last year.
Renner said the BPD has implemented more training and more education on use of force and de-escalation strategies, as well as policy changes to “prevent these kinds of situations from happening.”
The city’s fiscal year 2022 budget, he said, includes “more investments to address the root cause of poverty and isolation and helplessness.” Those investments, he said, will reduce opportunities for violence. Renner also said the BPD has been subject to an increase in oversight, pointing to the Public Safety and Community Relations Board – a citizen police review board – that he pushed the city council to create in 2017.
“I charged them to conduct broader public hearings, talk with people and come up with a consensus about what to do moving forward,” Renner said, adding that Bloomington is “one of the few metro cities in the entire country” to establish an agent like the PSCRB.
“But ultimately we have to improve police officer morale and at the same time show attention to these issues surrounding force and race,” Renner said.
