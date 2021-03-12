Bloomington-Normal residents charged after armed home invasion last summer

BLOOMINGTON – Two Bloomington-Normal residents are in custody after an armed robbery and home invasion last summer.

Jordan Trice, 26, of Bloomington, and Alexis Williams, 23, of Normal, are each charged with one count of home invasion (class X felony), armed robbery (class X felony), residential burglary (class 1 felony), robbery (class 2 felony) and mob action (class 4 felony).

Police have yet to identify a third male, who was armed with a handgun, prosecutors said.

The victim was awoken July 12 in the 700 block of Golfcrest Drive in Normal, prosecutors said, when the three individuals entered their home. The unknown male struck the victim in the head, prosecutors said, and the victim fled the scene when the unknown male displayed the handgun.

Prosecutors said social media communication revealed Williams admitting to stealing property and Trice admitting to entering the residence. It also revealed that the victim knew Trice.

Trice and Williams were jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 each and were ordered to have no contact with three victims and the residence.