 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bloomington-Normal residents charged after armed home invasion last summer
0 comments
top story

Bloomington-Normal residents charged after armed home invasion last summer

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON – Two Bloomington-Normal residents are in custody after an armed robbery and home invasion last summer.

Jordan Trice, 26, of Bloomington, and Alexis Williams, 23, of Normal, are each charged with one count of home invasion (class X felony), armed robbery (class X felony), residential burglary (class 1 felony), robbery (class 2 felony) and mob action (class 4 felony).

Jordan Trice

Trice

Police have yet to identify a third male, who was armed with a handgun, prosecutors said.

2nd arrest made in LeRoy residential burglary

The victim was awoken July 12 in the 700 block of Golfcrest Drive in Normal, prosecutors said, when the three individuals entered their home. The unknown male struck the victim in the head, prosecutors said, and the victim fled the scene when the unknown male displayed the handgun.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Prosecutors said social media communication revealed Williams admitting to stealing property and Trice admitting to entering the residence. It also revealed that the victim knew Trice.

Trice and Williams were jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 each and were ordered to have no contact with three victims and the residence.

Alexis Williams

Williams

Arraignments are scheduled for April 2.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News